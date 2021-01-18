SPANISH LAKE, MO (AP) -- Police found an infant in a car next to a woman killed by a gunshot.
Officers made the discovery Monday morning at Spanish Lake in St. Louis County.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Law enforcement officials say they don't believe it was a suicide.
Police say the baby did not appear to be injured and was taken to a hospital for examination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.