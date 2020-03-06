KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City nightclub where a mass shooting happened is reopening on Saturday.
Fifteen people were hurt and two were killed, including the gunman, in a barrage of gunfire following a Chiefs AFC Championship win.
Now, the owner of 9ine Ultra Lounge is defending his business against the concerns of reluctant neighbors.
KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes knocked on a number of doors in the neighborhood behind the nightclub. Of those she spoke to, there wasn’t an overwhelming support for the club reopening. An area business owner also feels the same way.
Sam Minoru lives in the neighborhood that lines the back wooded area of the 9ine Ultra Lounge.
“I’ve got grandkids I’ve got to look out for,” he said. “It’s too close to the neighborhood”.
He’s not for the club reopening and neither is business owner Jerry White, whose motorcycle riding range sits there.
“I’ve had broken glass all over,” he said. “The night of the shooting, and two previous times, they had torn down my fencing that keeps people off the motorcycle range.”
The nightclub is under investigation by Regulated Industries. The club is allowed to be open, but the investigation could lead to the nightclub’s liquor license being revoked. That would ultimately close it down.
Alphonso Hodge, who owns 9ine Ultra Lounge, said the tragedy was hard on him.
“It hurt me,” he said. “I basically took it personal.”
In the wake of the shooting, he’s been making security changes.
“We’ve put up a surveillance system inside and outside,” Hodge said. “We have metal detectors. Every patron who comes in will get their ID scanned.”
According to Regulated Industries, Hodge must get signatures from nearby homeowners and businesses to help his case to stay open.
Jaymes asked, “If he came to you and asked for your signature, would you sign it?”
“I wouldn’t sign his petition again to reopen,” Minoru said.
“Absolutely not,” said Jerry White, who owns The Safety Center. “I think it’s great he’s doing that to protect his patrons once they’re in the building. I don’t think it does anything to protect anyone’s property or lives outside.”
Hodge, a former Chiefs player, is working to restore his club’s reputation.
“It just was an unfortunate night that we weren’t prepared for,” he said. “Kansas City was overwhelmed with the victory. It happened and we’re trying to move forward so it doesn’t happen again.”
Hodge wanted to do right by raising funds to help anti-violence organizations, but the organization Mothers In Charge said they felt misled after agreeing to partner for a fundraiser that was happening on opening night.
“I don’t know what’s misleading from, ‘We’re having a Stop the Violence event and want to give you a donation,’” Hodge said.
The organization ultimately backed out.
Hodge said he tried to get off-duty KCPD officers hired to be on duty at the club the night of the shooting. However, he wasn’t able to due to a minimum requirement issue.
Since the shooting took place, the KCPD has revoked the ability for Hodge to staff off-duty police officers there. That’s a decision they made so as to not be associated with the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.