LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- Even though it’s the off season, they are still growing hemp inside of a greenhouse at Hemp Hill. They are preparing to put seedlings in the ground this May.
Hemp Hill’s first harvest was in Lexington, Missouri, and it was part of a small pilot program last fall that allowed universities to team up with producers to research how to successfully grow hemp in Missouri once again.
“The biggest thing about Missouri is the lack of knowledge for this specific plant. It has not been grown here for over 80 years. We are the first successful private harvest of 2019 with Saint Louis University,” Hemp Hill COO and Master Grower Victor Santos said.
As of January 22, the Missouri Department of Agriculture received 137 applications to grow industrial hemp. It costs $750 per application. So far 41 applications are approved.
“It can save small communities really. It creates jobs,” Hemp Hill CMO DeeGee Rivers said.
Last year was a short season for the pilot program due to delays in legislation.
“Last year we did approximately 7,000 plants,” Santos said. “This year we will do approximately 100,000 plants.”
Missouri universities will continue to use Hemp Hill’s plants for research. Their seedlings will be sold around the state as producers who are approved can start growing this year.
“There are 26,000 different uses for the plant. CBD is just where it’s at right now,” Rivers said.
Hemp Hill created Missouri’s First which is a brand of smokable farm to shelf CBD products. They plan to expand uses for their hemp as well as consulting and leasing land to help other farmers get started growing industrial hemp in Missouri.
“Mostly everybody here is local. They are third and fourth generation farmers. We want to help everybody get on their feet,” Santos said. “The harvesting is the hard part. You can grow the best plant all year long and go to harvesting. If you do it wrong, you’ve wasted the whole thing.”
Santos says it’s important for Missouri farmers to start small and learn the ropes including connecting growers to buyers.
“We want to help people move it forward in the right way,” Santos said.
Hemp Hill is hosting a Missouri’s First launch party at The Riot Room Saturday February 1.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting hemp applications year-round. Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check.
