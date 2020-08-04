PETTIS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – An independent counsel has been appointed in the case of Hannah Fizer.

The Pettis County Prosecutor sent KCTV5 News a release stating he requested the court to appoint an independent counsel to review the matter, “for a determination on the use of force and prosecution if necessary, based on that determination.”

“In the late afternoon of July 30, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) supplied all reports currently within their control and the completion of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Hannah Fizer to my office. Since that time, I have evaluated those reports and my obligations to this community. Pettis County and families of those involved deserve the confidence to know that this matter was handled independently and competently by an individual with no ties to the jurisdiction that I serve. In the interest of protecting the ethics and integrity of the investigation I have requested the court appoint independent counsel to review this matter for a determination on the use of force and prosecution if necessary, based on that determination,” Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip T. Sawyer said.

The release went on to say that General Counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, Stephen Sokoloff, was appointed to the matter and will act as the prosecuting attorney until the end.