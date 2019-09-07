INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Shortly after the Independence Police Department posted about this woman being missing, they said she had been found safe.
All previous coverage is below.
The authorities have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an Independence woman who has dementia.
According to the police, 73-year-old Patricia Witrhlick was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the 19300 block of Eastland Center Court in Independence at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Witrhlick, who also goes by the name "Patty," is a white woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. She has brown and gray hair that is cut short. Her eyes are green.
It's unknown what she was last wearing, but she usually wears blue jeans, t-shirts, and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who knows where she is should call 911, local law enforcement, or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600
