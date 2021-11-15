lexi kraus.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence woman is missing and considered endangered, as she has gone several days without her needed medication.

Lexi Reanne Kraus is an 18-year-old white woman, five-foot-two, around 125 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a scar on the left side of her skull. She has not had her medication for over five days. 

Kraus has a traumatic brain injury from a car crash and suffers epileptic episodes, ADHD, a mood disorder and autism, according to Independence police.

She was last seen with a man named Caleb Rice, an 18 year old man who is five-foot-10, around 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kraus had sent her father a text message saying she would be home the next day, but never came home. When the father went to Rice's house, which is condemned, he found her phone there. His phone started receiving texts from someone saying they were Kraus, but he does not believe it was her, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Kraus' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

