INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking information after an Independence woman went missing after leaving for Craigslist transaction.
Robin L. Becker, 30, was last seen about midnight Friday in the 1100 block of North Cottage Avenue.
She was reported to have left her home with a man that she met on Craiglist to buy a cell phone because her screen was broken.
The man was described as being black with a scar across the right side of his face. He was wearing a green shirt with writing on it.
The vehicle that the man was driving that they left together in is described as a 1992-1995 white Ford F250 dually, long-bed pickup truck. The truck did not have tinted windows.
It was reported that Becker left with the man to go get money to pay for the new phone. She has not been seen since.
Robin is 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white halter top, black leggings and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Becker is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
