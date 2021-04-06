INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Utilities is warning customers that they'll see an increase in their fuel bill due to the arctic blast.
A release from the company stated that customers will see an increase, starting with their April bill.
They said customers will see an average increase of $9-$10 under the "fuel adjustment" section of their bills for about the next six months.
"The Power and Light department worked closely with the Southwest Power Pool and regional fuel providers to limit the effect of this cold snap on our customers," their release said. "In a typical month, the City of Independence Power and Light Department generally spends $2-$3 million on power/fuel. Due to this cold snap and the increased cost of fuel across the country, this year’s bill for February was $11 million."
Anyone who needs to is encouraged to make payment arrangements as soon as possible in order to avoid any disruption in service. Customer service can be contacted at 816-325-7930 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
