INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence is utilizing hiring incentives as part of its effort to recruit police officers.
According to a release from the city, the hiring and referral incentive was implemented in September.
The program includes:
- Signing bonus of $7,000 for new police recruits hired by the department with no prior experience
- Signing bonus of $10,000 for experienced police officers hired by the department.
- (Full list of payment schedules and requirements available at ipdjobs.com/about-3)
Right now, the Independence Police Department has 200 officers who have been sworn in or have been recruited, but their goal is 230.
“We are encouraged by the continued support of the Independence City Council and citizens,” Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin said. “Departments across the country are working to recruit officers in new ways and this is just one step we are taking to recruit officers to serve our citizens and visitors.”
“Public safety and how safe people feel in our city are always top priorities,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “This is a competitive market facing many challenges and it is critical to provide our department with another tool to encourage current or potential police officers to consider the City of Independence Police Department. The Independence community honors, respects, and supports our police. When our department is in need, our community has never failed to answer the call.”
