INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Take a walk through the public works parking lot of snow plows in Independence and part of the problem practically smacks you in the face.
They have 22 plows. The 11 oldest were bought between 1990 and 1997. The floorboards are rusted away in some. There are holes in some of the salt hoppers from corrosion to the point where at least one is supported by wooden boards. One had a fuel tank leaking into a bucket below, draining before the leak can be patched. The assistant director of public works, Rick Arroyo, walked KCTV5 through the lot that included one plow without a blade because it came off mid-route during this week’s snow event.
“This is actually the frame that holds the snow plow blade,” said Arroyo, pointing to a metal piece that was split in two. “One of the drivers was driving and the metal fatigue just cracked off and the blade actually just fell so this one had to get towed in."
The city estimates it has $27.5 million in deferred maintenance, a term referring to work that should have been done long ago but was put off year after year.
The list includes:
- The 11 oldest snow plows
- 10 intersections with cracked or crumbling pavement
- 51 aging bridges (most needing repair, two in need of replacement)
- 50,000 feet of curbs and gutters in poor condition
- Several sidewalks to be repaired or added for ADA compliance.
Asking around the square, no one said, "don’t fix it."
“I do live on Scott Street, and the bridge has been out for a long time,” said Kaitlin Webb. “If you could fix the Scott Street bridge, that would be amazing because I can’t get to my Aldi.”
The trouble is paying for it in a timely fashion, and that’s where some citizens expressed concern.
“How can you be so comfortable with such an open ended contract?” Lucy Young asked at the start of Thursday’s special council meeting on the topic.
The city’s solution to get the work rolling quickly was titled as a lease agreement. It’s essentially a loan for $18 million at an interest rate of 2.45%. That’s $4 million to be paid in interest.
Young, who attended with a handful of concerned residents argued the projects should be spelled out in more detail before voting on the loan.
“[We want to] find out if they’re going to fix X bridge and Y bridge and Z bridge, so that we can monitor these processes,” said Young.
Her argument failed to persuade council members, who approved the borrowing plan with only Councilwoman Karen DeLuccie voting “no.”
Supporters of the plan say making the fixes faster saves costs in the long term.
“Instead of making these investments over the next 15 years, we're able to make that investment over the next three to five years. And because of that, these assets will get repaired sooner and their lifespan will actually last a lot longer,” said Independence City Manager Zach Walker.
The city already has a half-cent sales tax devoted specifically to streets. In recent years, it has raised about $8 million per year. Residents voted by a wide margin to renew the tax, which was to run out at the end of this year, and this time renew it in perpetuity. The city administrator said the timing was right for the loan. Interest rates are low, and the indefinite extension of the tax is a secure income source for paying off the loan.
Back on the square, one woman crinkled her nose at the idea of the loan, until she learned it was being paid out of that dedicated sales tax fund. That means it’s paid not necessarily by those who live in Independence but by those who spend money in the city, which includes Independence Center mall and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
“Then get it done, and we go into the future,” Sherri Haupert declared decisively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.