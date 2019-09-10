INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence City Council has began the discussion to update ordinances around minors in possession of firearms and other deadly weapons.
This comes as Kansas City recently approved ordinances on the same topic.
“Independence and Kansas City are part of a greater metro region, it benefits all of us when we work together to mirror our laws and promote an understanding that we are not more lenient on crimes when you move from area to area,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “Gun violence is an issue not only in our area but the nation. Tonight we heard about simple updates to regulations that have been on our books for more than twenty years. The Safe Street Regulations ensure that police have the tools they need to deal with the unlawful transfer of weapons, particularly with our minors.”
The ordinance updates are scheduled to receive a first reading on Sept. 16 and the City Council will vote on them on Oct. 7.
In addition, the Independence Police Department established a Gun Squad in June. It is made up of one sergeant with four detectives. One of the detectives is also part of the ATF Task Force.
“In the next few weeks we will be given additional assistance from the ATF as they assign two agents to work with our department,” Police Chief Brad Halsey said. “This Gun Squad in partnership with the ATF will focus on tracking illegal guns. This will be the most comprehensive program we have implemented to attack gun violence in Independence to date. We encourage citizens to continue to provide tips and information as we look into these incidents.”
