KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence on Monday morning joined the growing number of governments and utility companies asking people to conserve gas and energy to curb the emergency freezing cold temperatures.
Companies such as Spire Gas, Atmos Energy and Evergy are among those asking customers to cut down on energy consumption be turning thermostats down a few degrees, skipping laundry and performing other household measures.
Utility companies said they are experiencing wholesale natural gas prices anywhere from 10 to 100 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually flow through to the customers, and increase monthly natural gas and electric bills, they said.
The City of Independence sent out a notice saying, in part:
Independence customers are asked to take these measures through Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the region and energy demands decrease.
Please see the following steps customers can take to help reduce their electrical usage:
- Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.
- Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Change or clean filters on furnaces.
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.
- When possible, use large appliances (clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Reduce air leaks that let cold air in by sealing around doors and windows with weatherstripping or caulk and inserting foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets.
- Businesses should reduce the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential processes.
Customers should know there is the potential for rolling blackouts throughout the Southwest Power Pool if demands continue at the current level and weather continues to negatively impact wind generation. Customers will be updated throughout this situation as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.