INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a burglary where multiple items were stolen.
Police say the burglary happened in the 11300 block of E. Truman Road.
They say the suspect pried open a door and forced their way into an office.
The suspect took two Dell laptops, a school district computer, a safety box with person documents inside, a men's wedding ring, a digital camera, and numerous hand tools.
The suspect also loaded a welder into the victim's truck, broke out the window on the passenger side, and tampered with its ignition. However, the suspect wasn't able to get the truck started.
If you think you know who this person is, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
