190717_IPD-searching-for-sex-offender_Gary-R-Griffith.png

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police asked for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on warrant for a sex offense.

Officers said 53-year-old Gary R. Griffith is wanted on a charge of statutory sodomy with an underage victim.

Griffith is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe he is in either Independence or Odessa, Missouri.

Later on Wednesday, police said that Griffith had been taken into custody. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.