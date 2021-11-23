INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is still looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since May.
According to the police, 71-year-old Tony C. Williamson was last seen on May 8 walking away from the 1800 block of S. Sterling Ave.
The police department shared information about her when she first went missing, but they haven't found her yet. Today, they shared the information again in the hopes that someone has seen her.
They have received some tips that she was in the area of the 2300 block of E. 12th St. in KCMO on May 8. However, the police haven't received any tips since then.
She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light gray or blue zippered hoodie.
The police said she lives with dementia and paranoid schizophrenia. Also, she was known to be without her appropriate medications.
If you have information about where she might be, you are asked to call the IPD TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org. Reference report number 21-27812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.