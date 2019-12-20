INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are still looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened at Salty Iguana almost two years ago.
Henry Hernandez-Guerra, 28, is wanted for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The shooting happened on Feb. 5, 2018 in the parking lot of the Salty Iguana restaurant at 17717 E. US 40 Highway.
One male was seriously injured.
If you have any information on where Hernandez-Guerra is at, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips AT 816-325-7777.
The police department's case number for this is "2018-8490."
