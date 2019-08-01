INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are sharing new video of an assault at the Gates Bar-B-Q restaurant that happened earlier this month.
You can see one of the attackers hit the man with a sledge hammer and shot him with a pistol. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and survived the attack.
In this extra footage, you can vaguely make out the face of that attacker.
Police are sharing the video in hopes someone will recognize someone here and give them a call to help track these people down.
Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD Tips at 816- 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org with any informatuon.
