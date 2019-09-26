INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) -- Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who was wearing a diabetic wound care boot and an employee shirt from an out-of-state Costco store when he died under suspicious circumstances.

The person's remains were found Saturday in an area of Independence that's less than 10 miles east of downtown Kansas City. Police said in a Facebook post that the TCC-EZ diabetic wound care boot was on the person's right foot and a black shoe with a lift attachment was on the left foot. The person also was wearing a Kansas City Royals baseball cap.

Police also are seeking to locate a 28-year-old homeless man for questioning in the death. Police provided no explanation for why the death has been classified as suspicious.

