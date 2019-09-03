INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle they believe to be connected to a death investigation.

The killing happened Monday just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of E. 5th Street N. and N. Spring Lake Drive, where officers found an 18-year-old on the ground who died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators later identified the victim in the case as Desean L. Milligan from Independence.

The police department has released video of a vehicle of interest in the case and are asking for any information from the public on the vehicle or its occupants, who investigators say may have information on the case.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or the Independence Police Department tip line at 816-325-7777.

Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.