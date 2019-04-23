190423_Missing-Person_Weslee-T-Messer-Covington_story.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with developmental disabilities.

Officers said 18-year-old Weslee T. Messer-Covington was last seen Monday afternoon near his home in the 19100 block of East 12th Terrace Court North.

Messer-Covington is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a shaved head, blue-gray colored eyes and thick prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing a light blue colored Kansas City Royals jerseys and light blue sweatpants.

Investigators said Messer-Covington left on foot from his home, possibly in the direction of the Truman Sports Complex.

The Independence Police Department is asking anyone who sees 18-year-old Weslee T. Messer-Covington to please call 911 or the department at 816-836-3600.

