INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen earlier this month.
Officers said James E. Paxton was last seen October 11 in the 3700 block of South Main Street.
Paxton is homeless, and officers said he was last known to be on foot after his vehicle broke down.
Police describe him as a white man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with any information on the location of James E. Paxton is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 816-836-3600.
