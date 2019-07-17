INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on warrant for a sex offense.
Officers said 53-year-old Gary R. Griffith is wanted on a charge of statutory sodomy with an underage victim.
Griffith is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Authorities believe he is in either Independence or Odessa, Missouri.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gary R. Griffith is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police Department tip line at 816-325-7777. Tips can also be sent in via email to leads@indepmo.org.
