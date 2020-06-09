Independence police search for 6-year-old boy kidnapped by non-custodial father

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old boy who may be in danger.
Investigators believe the boy's father, Robbie Lee Lopez, took the boy about 6 p.m. Monday from a home near East 37th Terrace and South Scott Avenue.
Lopez does not have custody of the child.
Police say Lopez drives a 2019 silver Nissan Pathfinder.
If you have any information you are urged to call 911 or the Independence Police Department.
