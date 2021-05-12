INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department seems to have a lead in a hit-and-run they're investigating after the suspect left their photo ID in the vehicle.
The police department posted about the situation on Facebook and said:
"Bad Guy Tip of the Day:
When you do a hit and run crash and run from your car on foot, always leave your wallet with your photo ID in the car. We really appreciate all the help we can get. 👍😎
(Fortunately no one was hurt)"
They also shared a picture of an officer holding a wallet and looking at a card in it.
No further details, including the picture of the suspect, was shared with the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.