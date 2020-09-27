INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – This afternoon, the Independence Police Department was engaged in a standoff with an armed, barricaded person who had a hostage.
According to the police, the situation was happening at a residence in the area of E. 35th Terrace and S. Kendall Drive.
Police were initially called to the area for a disturbance at 11 a.m.
At 3:30 p.m., the police said that the hostage had been rescued and the suspect had been taken into custody.
They said the scene is now safe.
Additional information will be available to the public "when criminal charges have been filed," the police department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.