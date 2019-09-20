INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that happened overnight.
According to the police, it happened at about 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 13600 block of E. 39th St.
The suspect vehicle is described as a bright red Chevrolet Impala with a Kansas license plate. It has tinted windows and a large dent in the front door on the passenger side.
The victim in the shooting was seriously injured and the investigation is ongoing.
If you know where the police can find the vehicle or if you have information about the case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or call the Independence Police Department's tipline at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
The case number is 2019-72970.
