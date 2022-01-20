INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a vehicle and driver in connection with a shooting that happened near Highway 40 earlier today.
According to the IPD, the vehicle is a black or dark green early 2000s Chevrolet pickup truck. It appears to have an extended cab and a toolbox mounted in the bed.
It was last seen going east on Highway 40, from the scene.
Police say they want to find the truck and identify the driver, who would be considered a person of interest in this case.
The pictures attached to this article are from surveillance video and were shared with the media.
The police say the victim in the shooting, which happened this morning near Highway 40 and Valley View Road, remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The police say they are following up on leads, but ask that anyone with information call the police department at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
