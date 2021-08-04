INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened in April.
The IPD Street Crimes Unit is looking for 19-year-old Trayvione M. Thompson from Kansas City, Missouri, in connection with a homicide that happened on April 28 in the 500 block of S. Crescent Ave.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
