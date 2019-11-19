INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a homicide.
Officers were called to a building in the 10600 block of E 15th Street just before 7 a.m. on November 15 and found two gunshot victims.
One person has died and one person was injured. That deceased person has been identified as 34-year-old Richard A. Denny of Kansas City.
Investigators said on Tuesday that they are currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Juan M. Fernandez from Independence, Missouri.
Any information regarding this case or Fernandez’s whereabouts can be reported directly to the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7777 or the TIPS hotline (816) 474-TIPS.
Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org. You can choose to remain anonymous if you wish.
