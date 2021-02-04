INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened on Tuesday.
According IPD, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of E. Truman Road and N. Frandsen Road.
A single male victim was shot several times and remains hospitalized.
Independence police want to speak with 23-year-old Patrick M. Howard Jr. in connection with the shooting. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He lives in southern Kansas City, Missouri.
If you know where Howard is, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-35-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.
