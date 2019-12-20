INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman.
Alaura D. Jarboe is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She originally had blond hair, but it was dyed dark brown recently. She has hazel eyes, a nose piercing, and a lip piercing that's on the left.
She has multiple tattoos, including one on her left upper arm/shoulder. “Dacia” is tattooed on the back of her neck and “faith” is tattooed in bright colors on her right side. She has a crown tattooed on her ring finger, as well as “faith” and “love” on each wrist.
She is believed to have been staying in the 14800 block of E. 42nd St. in Independence.
She was reported missing by family members from out of state.
If you know where she is, call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
