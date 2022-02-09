INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.
According to the police, Raylanna J. Shepherd is 4.5 years old.
She was last seen in the 900 block of S. Logan at 10 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, the police department isn't able to specify when she was last seen.
She is described as being of mixed race.
She was wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes. Her hair is parted in the middle with a bun on each side.
She was last seen in a white Buick LeSabre with a Texas temporary tag of "35847R1."
If you see her or the vehicle in question, call 911 or the IPD at 816-836-3600.
"We are working on going through the Amber Alert process, certain criteria have to be met for that to be issued," the police department said. "We are working on that. This is developing as we speak. We wanted to get the initial information out, further info will be released as it becomes available."
