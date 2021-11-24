INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Warren Roberts, a 20-year-old black male, was last seen in the area of 800 N. Main St. Wednesday.
Roberts is autistic, non-verbal, and suffers from seizures. He does not have his medication with him.
He was last seen wearing a black and red checkered jacket, a gray Mizzou shirt, long blue and white shorts, and green shoes.
It is unclear what direction Roberts may be headed.
Anyone seeing Roberts is asked to call IPD at (816) 836-3600 or dial 911.
