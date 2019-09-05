INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a missing 94-year-old man who has Alzheimer's.
According to the police, Clarence Charles Franklin Jr. was last seen leaving a residence in the 12900 block if E. 35th Terrace at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
He left in a silver 2016 Honda CR-V with the Missouri license plate number of "KN7 K9D."
Franklin, who also goes by "Charlie," is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown and gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt that is light in color, brown dress pants, and brown dress shoes.
A Silver Alert has been issued. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
