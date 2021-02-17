Independence police looking for man who shot dog

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a man who shot and injured a dog back in January.
The IPD describes the man as a "tall, slender white or Hispanic male."
On Jan. 25 around 1:45 a.m., he arrived at a residence in the Susquehanna area in the 19100 block of E. 6th St. N.
He arrived there in a light colored minivan. He then walked up to the front door and knocked.
The victim's dog came to the door and barked at him.
He then fired three shots through the door toward the floor, which hit the dog in the paw.
The dog was injured, but not fatally.
The suspect then fled the scene.
To view surveillance video that shows the suspect and vehicle, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.