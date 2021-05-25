INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a girl who was last seen on Friday, May 14.
Police say that 15-year-old Gloria Dean was last seen in the area of E. 3rd Terrace N. and Jennings Road in Independence.
Police shared a photo of the girl, but note that she has dyed her hair bright red since the picture was taken.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, torn blue jeans, and white Crocs.
The police department does note that she is a runaway.
If you know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.