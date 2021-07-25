INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Police are seeking information on a runaway teen.
Rosa Steele-Coleman, 13, was reported as a runaway from her home in the 1700 block of Waubesa in Independence on July 23.
Police describe her as a white female, 5'5", 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.
