INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.
28-year-old Daniel Gutridge is described as a white male and hasn't shaved in a few days, has black and brown short hair, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium build.
He was last seen at about 4:05 p.m. in the area of 19400 E. 37th Terrace Court South and is believed to have left on foot.
It is said that he is wearing a grey t-shirt, brown and khaki plaid cargo shorts and brown Dockers type shoes.
About one hour later, police said that Gutridge was located safe and is being reunited with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.