diagnosed.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

28-year-old Daniel Gutridge is described as a white male and hasn't shaved in a few days, has black and brown short hair, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium build.

He was last seen at about 4:05 p.m. in the area of 19400 E. 37th Terrace Court South and is believed to have left on foot.

It is said that he is wearing a grey t-shirt, brown and khaki plaid cargo shorts and brown Dockers type shoes.

About one hour later, police said that Gutridge was located safe and is being reunited with his family. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.