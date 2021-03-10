Update: Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena, who was reported missing on March 1 from Independence, has been found and is safe. She was located in Maryland.

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be headed to Texas with a 26-year-old man. 

According to the police, Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena's family reported her missing. 

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 11600 block of E. 24th St. 

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

It's believed that she is with 26-year-old Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez, who is a citizen of Honduras. 

They may be headed to Texas together. 

If you see either of them or know where they are, you are asked to call local law enforcement via 911 or call the Independence Police Department directly at 816-836-3600.

