200608_Missing-Independence-12-yo_story.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Authorities said Zoey J. Toney was last seen Sunday evening around 6 p.m. leaving her home in the 800 block of North Wigwam Trail in the Susquehanna Neighborhood.

Police say the teen left home without necessary medication.

Zoey is described as being a white girl, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top and dark pants with black and white Vans high-top sneakers.

200608_Missing Independence 12 yo.png

Just before 8:30 p.m., police said Toney had been located and is safe. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.