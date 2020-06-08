INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.
Authorities said Zoey J. Toney was last seen Sunday evening around 6 p.m. leaving her home in the 800 block of North Wigwam Trail in the Susquehanna Neighborhood.
Police say the teen left home without necessary medication.
Zoey is described as being a white girl, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top and dark pants with black and white Vans high-top sneakers.
Missing Juvenile pic.twitter.com/KIg8bH4672— Independence Police (@ipdinfo) June 8, 2020
Just before 8:30 p.m., police said Toney had been located and is safe.
*Update: Zoey Toney has been located in Independence and is safe.* Thank you all for sharing this information! pic.twitter.com/0UiIuaHdYj— Independence Police (@ipdinfo) June 9, 2020
