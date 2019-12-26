INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing woman has been found safe, according to police.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 82-year-old Independence woman with dementia.
According to police, Helen K. Daniel is a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.
She was last seen at her residence in the 18000 block of Reading Place around noon on Thursday. She has not been home since.
She was driving a silver 2008 Ford Focus sedan with Missouri plates "MR6 B9A."
She was last seen wearing a dark red coat and gray sweatpants.
Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
