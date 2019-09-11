INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 60-year-old.
Officers say Ronald Clark was last seen leaving a residence in the 500 block of East Hereford Avenue at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Clark is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds with brown to gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue pajama pants.
Officials say that Clark is endangered due to the fact he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on the location of Ronald Clark is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-936-3600.
