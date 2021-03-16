INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night.
According to Officer John Syme, the shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. at the QuikTrip off Highway 24 at Highway 291.
When officers arrived, they located a man's body in the parking lot, outside of a doorway near a sidewalk.
Police are still investigating and processing the scene. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
