INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Westport Road and South Overton Avenue around 5:30.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located three people that had been shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police also said that two other individuals are in custody.
Westport Road is closed at this time. Avoid the area as the location is still active with a police presence.
