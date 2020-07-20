INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV)- Police are investigating a shooting that left one male injured.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of S. Sterling Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. Monday night.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male who had been shot in the driveway of a residence.
That man was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said they currently have no one in custody at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or email leads@indepmo.org
