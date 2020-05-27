INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are investigating a shooting incident that ended in a fatal crash at US 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 800 block of N. Emery for a domestic disturbance call with shots fired around 2:30 p.m.
Before the officers arrived at the location, the people involved from the shooting left the residence and began chasing each other in two different vehicles.
When one of the cars was traveling westbound on US 24 Highway at Sterling Avenue, it went through the intersection and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle that was traveling southbound.
The crash caused the death of the driver and sole occupant of the uninvolved vehicle. A fourth and fifth vehicle were also involved.
Injuries to the other people are unknown at the time, but none were considered serious.
Police said one of the involved vehicles in the initial shooting had numerous bullet holes in it. No one was shot during the incident and the involved people from the shooting were taken into custody at the scene of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit and the Accident Investigations Unit.
