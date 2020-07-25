INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver late Friday night.
Independence police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred near US 24 and Arlington around 11:30 p.m.
Police said a westbound Honda motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed after fleeing a traffic stop when it left the roadway, overturned and struck a building and fence.
The sole rider died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
