INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened Monday morning.
Police say it happened in the 500 block of N. Peck Court at 11:35 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a shooting.
One man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still being investigated.
No further information is available at this time.
