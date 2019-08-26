INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 9500 block of E. 14th Street for a nature unknown call just before 1 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they located a deceased adult inside the home. This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
