INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 9500 block of E. 14th Street for a nature unknown call just before 1 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a deceased adult inside the home. This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene police said.

