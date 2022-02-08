INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
This occurred in the 3300 block of Sterling Ave.
The police department posted about the situation at 9:30 p.m., saying that the scene was still active.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. The police say that they will share more information as it is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.